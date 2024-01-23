Leeds United are in the market for more new additions this month, so it could be setting up to be a busy end to the transfer window.

Leeds United have areas they will want to strengthen but so far, they’re yet to make a signing this month. Meanwhile, Djed Spence’s loan has been cut short and Darko Gyabi and Luke Ayling have made moves to Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle and Middlesbrough respectively.

The Spence and Ayling moves specifically have left the Whites light on options at full-back. Junior Firpo’s impressive form on his return to fitness has helped while the versatility of Archie Gray and Sam Byram offers cover on both sides.

However, a natural option at left-back would still be a worthwhile addition, and Callum Styles could be a perfect signing.

Deserving of a move

Styles thoroughly impressed in the second-tier with Barnsley and in League One, he’s playing at a level below his abilities. He’s a regular for the Hungarian national side and is just as capable in midfield as he is at left-back or left wing-back.

It seems there are clubs who believe he’s deserving of a move to a higher level too. Hull City and Birmingham City were credited with interest earlier this week and while the links with the Tigers have been played down, Sunderland have since emerged as admirers.

Leeds United should definitely look at joining the list of sides keen on Styles. Firpo is in form but his injury record isn’t the best, and having Byram as the only natural cover is not sustainable for a side chasing promotion. Furthermore, he’d be another option in midfield, offering cover for the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Glen Kamara and Archie Gray.

As a 23-year-old with international pedigree, the time has come for Styles to play at a higher level. It seems inevitable that he heads to the Championship sooner rather than later and when that move does come, those who weren’t keen might regret not moving for him.

Leeds United should be looking to avoid that position and given their dire need for more depth at full-back, Styles should be a name on their shortlist.