Wrexham are currently sat in 2nd place in the League Two table behind Stockport County as they eye promotion to League One.

Wrexham have adapted well to life in the Football League following their National League title win last year.

They have the chance to sign some players before the end of the transfer window.

The Red Dragons are believed to be interested in Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff along with the likes of Sunderland, Derby County, Peterborough United and Birmingham City, according to a report by HITC Sport. The 26-year-old, who is from the North East, has scored 21 goals in all competitions so far this season.

He fired 42 goals altogether last term to help the Magpies go up from non-league as well. The attacker moved to Meadow Lane in 2022 from Gateshead.

TEAMtalk claim Wrexham have made a bid for Wigan Athletic forward Stephen Humphrys as they look to bolster their attacking department this winter. The former Rochdale man is out of contract at the end of this campaign and is due to become a free agent in the summer as things stand.

He has seven goals to his name this term but his long-term future at the DW Stadium is up in the air right now. The Latics risk losing him for free in June if they don’t cash in now, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Phil Parkinson has said his side are being patient with their recruitment as they are waiting for the right players. He has told The Leader: “If you look at the Elliot Lee signing a couple of summers ago, we tried to get Elliot early in the summer and it didn’t quite happen.

“The summer dragged on and we had the chance to sign other players in that position to take up the budget we wanted to spend on Elliot. It is competitive business when you are trying to sign players.”

Wrexham have let defender Scott Butler link up with Marine in the Northern Premier for the remainder of this season to get some game time under his belt. He has recently spent time with Nantwich Town.