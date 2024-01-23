Norwich City won 2-0 at home to West Brom last time out after goals by Josh Sargent and Jonathan Rowe.

Norwich City are currently sat in 8th place in the Championship table and are two points off the play-offs.

They have the chance to bolster their ranks before the end of the transfer window.

The Canaries have been linked with a swoop for Sporting Gijon midfielder Jonathan Varane. According to a report by L’Equipe, they are interested in the 22-year-old along with fellow second tier club QPR and La Liga pair Cadiz and Getafe.

He has made 15 appearances in all competition so far this season and is until contract in Spain until 2027.

David Wagner’s side could face a battle to keep hold of Rowe between now and the end of the transfer window amid reported interest from the Premier League. Football London claim Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on his progress, whilst Brentford have also been mentioned as a potential suitor by Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas on X.

Norwich are yet to decide on whether to offload Przemysław Płacheta this winter. The Poland international, who was loaned out to Birmingham City last term, has seen his game time dry up at Carrow Road.

Wagner has told the Pink Un: “This is a difficult question because I think we should be very careful not to limit us in terms of numbers. At the minute it looks, ‘Yes, okay he didn’t make the matchday squad,’ but everything can change in a week. We all together know.”

Defender Jaden Warner has been given the green light to link up with Notts County on loan. He will be looking to get plenty of minutes under his belt in League Two.

Midfielder Adam Forshaw has left for Plymouth Argyle. The ex-Leeds United man played only nine times during his spell in East Anglia.

Winger Tony Springett has gone on loan to Northampton Town. He had a stint at Derby County in the last campaign.