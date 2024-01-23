Accrington Stanley are keen on Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek, as detailed in a report by the Daily Mail.

Accrington Stanley are interested in luring the Premier League man down to League Two for the rest of this season.

Vitek, 20, is currently part of Manchester United’s Under-21’s squad in the Premier League 2.

The Daily Mail claim John Coleman’s side are keeping tabs on his situation and want to bring him to the Wham Stadium to bolster their goalkeeping department.

Accrington Stanley eye Manchester United youngster

Accrington could see Vitek as someone to compete for their number one spot. Joe Walsh has been their first choice over recent times but he has now returned to his parent club QPR meaning the North West outfit have a vacancy to fill between the sticks.

Coleman’s men are currently sat in 12th place in the table and are four points off the play-offs as they eye an immediate promotion back to League One. They were relegated from the third tier last year.

Vitek started his career with spells as a youngster at TJ Sokol Hošťálková and SK Sigma Olomouc before moving over to England three years ago when Manchester United came calling. He initially played for the Red Devils’ U18’s side before making the step up a youth level.

He needs to get some experience under his belt in the Football League to boost his chances of progressing into the first-team set-up with the Red Devils and a temporary switch to Accrington would be ideal for him.

Stanley haven’t played since their 2-1 loss at home to Gillingham on 13th January and saw their latest fixture against Walsall postponed.

They are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Gloucestershire to face relegated threatened Forest Green Rovers as they look to return to winning ways and close the gap on the top seven.