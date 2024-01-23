West Brom defender Kyle Bartley is on a list of targets for Premier League side Luton Town, according to The Telegraph (print edition 23/01/24) (via West Brom News).

West Brom have seen just one player arrive at the Hawthorns since the start of the January transfer window and two players leave. Andreas Weimann joined on loan for the remainder of the season from Bristol City with Taylor Gardner-Hickman going in the opposite direction on a permanent deal. Whilst youngster Modou Faal has joined Walsall on loan.

Carlos Corberan’s side will likely want to strengthen their side between now and the end of the window, but with this comes the possibility that Baggies players may need to leave the club in the coming weeks.

One such player could be veteran centre-back Bartley, who is on the radar of Luton Town according to the print edition of The Telegraph (via West Brom News). He started the season out of favour at the club, but has since found himself having a good run in the side. He is out of contract in the summer and West Brom could be persuaded to sell.

Offer a new deal or sell?

Given his age and the fact that he is out of contract in less than six months time, should an offer come in from Luton Town that matches or exceeds West Brom’s valuation, then it looks likely that he would leave to join the Premier League outfit.

It presents the player with a huge opportunity to play in the Premier League at the back-end of his career, whilst also allowing Championship side West Brom to sell and cash in, so to not lose him for free when his contract expires in June.

Corberan ideally wouldn’t want to lose one his first-team regulars but they could and perhaps should look for a replacement in the same window should Bartley move on in the coming days or weeks.