Leeds United are chasing down an automatic promotion spot in the Championship this season.

Leeds United sit 4th in the Championship table. Daniel Farke’s side are hunting down both Ipswich Town and Southampton who all appear to be in a three-horse race for the final automatic promotion spot.

Much like the summer, Leeds United haven’t been short of links this January and with just over a week of the window left to go, things are still loud surrounding Elland Road.

The latest name linked with a move to Leeds United is Manuel Benson. However, Southampton appear to be challenging them in this race as well and it seems the Saints are set to move in for the Burnley attacker.

Mateusz Musiałowski is a Liverpool youngster who is being targeted by several Championship sides. Leeds United and Birmingham City have been named in reports. The Polish 20-year-old appears to be seeking a move away from Anfield in search for more game time and it’s definitely one to keep an eye on.

Despite reports suggesting Leeds United were expected to sell attacker Wilfried Gnonto, the latest update actually suggests Farke’s side are confident of agreeing a new contract with the Italian attacker. He has been on the radar of both West Ham and Everton and despite talk of him potentially being on the move circulating for many months now, a new deal could be on the cards.

Calvin Ramsay is another Liverpool youngster who is seemingly being watched by Leeds United. The right back spent the first part of the season on loan at Preston North End and Liverpool are reportedly set to make a decision on where his future lies with Leeds United watching on.

A new report suggests Hull City are leading the race to sign Luton Town man Ryan Giles despite interest from Leeds United and Cardiff City.

Leeds United are alongside Sheffield United and AC Milan as sides interested in Everton defender Ben Godfrey this month. The English centre back has been offered around this month and it does appear his future lies away from Goodison Park.

Leo Hjelde is reportedly set to leave Elland Road on loan. The young Norway defender has only played in one second tier game this season and a loan move would be beneficial for both parties.

Mark McKenzie, Genk defender, is a wanted man also. Leeds United are joined by Brighton and Hove Albion, Everton, West Ham and an unnamed Bundesliga side in the pursuit of the American international.

Ben Davies is another defender who is said to be on Leeds United’s radar this month. Albeit a more ambitious option, Davies would provide cover in an area where Farke needs it. Luke Ayling has already left for Middlesbrough and Liam Cooper looks set to be on his way out of the club in the next few months.

Marc Roca’s agent has held talks with Real Betis over a potential permanent move in the summer. The Spanish defender is currently on loan with Real Betis and should Leeds United fail to earn promotion, he could leave for £12million this summer.