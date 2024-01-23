Hull City will ‘try’ and complete a deal to sign Luton Town’s Ryan Giles today, reports Mike White.

Hull City are keen to lure the left-back to the MKM Stadium as they eye promotion to the Premier League.

Giles, 23, joined Luton last summer following their promotion from the Championship and he has since made 14 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season, 11 of which have come in the league.

In this latest update regarding his situation by BBC Humberside Sport reporter White on X (see below), the Tigers are hoping to make progress over the coming hours.

Been told @HullCity “will try to complete today” amid national reports of a ‘loan with obligation to buy’ agreement with Luton for left wing-back Ryan Giles.@MailSport saying the deal would be worth in the region of £4.25m.#hcafc pic.twitter.com/ERyZ1OeyRM — Mike White (@mikewhitesport) January 23, 2024

Hull City transfer latest

Giles would be another eye-catching addition for Hull as they look to get into the play-offs.

He rose up through the academy at Wolves and went on to play once for their first-team as a youngster.

The former England youth international had a variety of loan spells away from Molineux to boost his development with the likes of AFC Telford United, Shrewsbury Town, Coventry City, Rotherham United, Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough.

He helped the latter reach the top six last term under Michael Carrick and played 48 matches altogether during his temporary stint at the Riverside Stadium.

Giles then returned to Wolves last year before he was sold on a permanent basis to Luton.

It would be a surprise to see him drop back into the second tier this winter but ambitious Hull are proving to be an attractive team to sign for these days.

They have landed Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool this month, building on the acquisitions they made last summer such as Tyler Morton, Liam Delap and Jaden Philogene.