Swansea City added Patino to their ranks in the summer, bringing him in on loan from Arsenal. He’d spent the 2022/23 campaign in the Championship too, managing three goals and four assists in 37 games for Blackpool.

With the Swans, the talented midfielder has four goals and four assists in 23 outings. Starts have been harder to come by of late though, having to settle for minutes off the bench in each of his last six league outings.

Patino performed well off the bench against West Brom though and scored in an FA Cup start against Morecambe. It has some tipping him for a strong second half of the season under Luke Williams, but there has been other interest in the Swansea City loan ace.

FootballTransfers claims that Premier League side Fulham made an approach for Patino earlier in the window. However, Arsenal have no plans to recall him this month, even though he could be sold in the summer.

An important role to play?

Patino has long been viewed as a top talent at Arsenal. He caught the eye in youth football and while a first-team role with the Gunners has eluded him, it will be hoped that success out on loan can set him up for a bright future.

He’s shown in his appearances under Williams that he could have a bigger influence at Swansea City over the rest of the season. If he can, interest from the likes of Fulham will surely persist ahead of the summer transfer window.

Patino has shown sights of just what he can offer Swansea City, but it will now be about producing high-level performances on a regular basis to prove he can maximise the high potential he possesses.