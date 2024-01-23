Portsmouth are currently top of the League One table as they eye promotion to the Championship.

Portsmouth are a point above 2nd place Peterborough United but the Posh have a game in hand on them.

They have until the end of the month to conclude any final bits of transfer business.

John Mousinho’s side have completed a loan deal for Brentford midfielder Myles Peart-Harris. He spent time with Forest Green Rovers last season to get some experience under his belt.

TEAMtalk claimed Huddersfield Town, QPR and Sheffield Wednesday were all admirers of the Premier League youngster. However, he has dropped into the third tier now.

The Hampshire outfit are not pursuing a deal for free agent winger Tarique Fosu. The 26-year-old is without a club and is weighing up his options.

Fosu, who has played for Oxford United in the past, cut ties with Brentford at the end of June last year. Mousiho has said, as per The News: “I did see that rumour, but Tariqe is not trialling. Honestly, we haven’t got any triallists at the moment. ‘I think it’s one of those things, it’s relatively difficult with triallists. We wouldn’t dismiss it if something came to us which we thought was a good idea, but it is difficult at this time of year.”

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Portsmouth have been linked with a move for Ipswich Town defender George Edmundson this winter. However, as per The News, their hopes of landing the centre-back are ‘fading’ with the player now enjoying more game time with the Tractor Boys.

Liam Vincent has left Fratton Park on loan for non-league side Tonbridge Angels as he looks to get some more game time under his belt. The 20-year-old has left on an initial one-month basis.

Elsewhere, ex-Pompey winger Ronan Curtis has been snapped up by AFC Wimbledon on a free transfer until the end of this term. He left Mousinho’s men last year and has since been considering his next move as he now drops into League Two for a new challenge with the Dons.