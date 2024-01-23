Dean Holden is poised to become Al-Ettifaq’s assistant manager following his exit from Charlton Athletic, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Charlton Athletic parted company with the Mancunian back in late August and he has since been weighing up his next move in the game.

Holden, 44, is now set to move to Saudi Arabia to become Steven Gerrard’s number two at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium.

According to reporter Romano on X, he has ‘agreed’ the move to the Saudi Pro League.

New move for ex-Bristol City and Charlton Athletic man

Holden has been available for the last six months and was said to be keen on the Bradford City job earlier this season after Mark Hughes left, as per a report by the Telegraph & Argus. However, they turned to Graham Alexander instead.

He was also on Salford City’s shortlist after they dismissed Neil Wood, as per The Sun, but they went for Karl Robinson.

Holden delved into the coaching world after retiring from his playing days in 2014 and has managed Oldham and Bristol City to date. He also had a stint as caretaker manager at Stoke City having previously been their number two.

Charlton appointed him in December last year and he won 37.5% of matches in charge of the Addicks before his recent exit as he reportedly eyes up the Bradford role now.

A switch to Al-Ettifaq is now a chance for him to get back in the game working under Gerrard. They are currently sat in 8th in the table.

Former Sunderland and Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has recently left for Ajax. However, they have other high-profile players in their ranks like Moussa Dembele, Demarai Gray and Georginio Wijnaldum.