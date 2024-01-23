Forest Green Rovers have made an approach for former Fleetwood Town boss Scott Brown, according to a report by the Daily Record.

Forest Green Rovers are in the hunt for a new manager following their decision to sack Troy Deeney.

Brown, 38, cut ties with Fleetwood Town in League One back in September and has since been weighing up his next move in the game.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Daily Record, he has emerged on the radar of Dale Vince as he searches for a boss, with Ayr United also mentioned as a potential next destination for the Scotsman.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Forest Green Rovers eye Scottish boss

Forest Green are in a relegation battle in League Two and are 23rd in the table. Only Sutton United separate them from the bottom of the Football League and they are six points from safety with a game in hand on Colchester United above them.

The Gloucestershire outfit could see Brown as someone who could save them from dropping back into non-league this term.

As a player, he was a tough tackling central midfielder for Celtic and was a real fans’ favourite with the Glasgow giants. He made 619 appearances for the Hoops in all competitions and chipped in with 46 goals.

Brown also played for the likes of Hibernian and Aberdeen before hanging up his boost after his spell with the latter in 2022.

He has since delved into the managerial world and was appointed at Fleetwood in May last year and guided the North West outfit to a 13th place finish in the third tier in the last campaign.

However, the Cod Army struggled during the opening stages of this campaign and he was subsequently sacked as he now eyes a route back into the dugout.