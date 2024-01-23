Southampton sit 3rd in the Championship table. Russell Martin’s side are just one point behind Ipswich Town and the Saints will be confident of securing an automatic return to Premier League football.

Southampton started the season in a shaky fashion, but since then Martin’s side have went on a long unbeaten run stretching back over 20 games to put themselves right back in the mix.

Holgate, 27, is on loan on the south coast from Everton. The central defender has played just five games for Southampton in the Championship this season and last time around he only managed eight Premier League outings with the Toffees.

Reports broke last month suggesting Everton could recall Holgate to sell him permanently and now a fresh update suggests the Blades are interested in both Holgate and Joe Worrall as they attempt to bolster their defence.

The right move

Holgate has barlely played over the past season and a half. The 27-year-old really needs consistent game time otherwise he risks regressing in his career.

Sheffield United could be the ideal move for him. The Blades are bottom of the top flight and will likely end up in the second tier next season. Chris Wilder would likely be able to offer Holgate much better reassurances in regards to minutes than he will get at Everton or elsewhere.

Southampton would also free up a position in their squad should Sean Dyche’s side decide to trigger the recall and they could use the next week to target bringing someone in who is more likely to make an impact in the final run-in.

Next up for Southampton is a trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford in the FA Cup this Sunday.