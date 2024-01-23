Sheffield Wednesday are hoping for a busy end to the transfer window as Danny Rohl looks to shape his squad to his liking.

Sheffield Wednesday sit 23rd in the Championship table as it stands. Strides forward under Rohl have been noticeable, but the Owls still face an uphill battle in the fight to retain their place in the Championship.

James Beadle and Ike Ugbo have both joined on loan this month, but the club have other targets they’re looking to bring in before the end of the month. Unfortunately, there are some players they’ll have to cross off their shortlist.

Sheffield Wednesday were keen on Arsenal youngster Mika Biereth and following his recall from a successful loan with Motherwell, there looked to be hope of a deal. However, it was said that Sturm Graz of Austria were a more likely destination, and his move there has since been confirmed.

Brentford’s Myles Peart-Harris was also mentioned as a target for Sheffield Wednesday. He too has headed elsewhere though, joining Portsmouth in League One.

There are still some rumoured targets on the market though. The Star reported that the club had been made aware that Hungarian attacking midfielder Daniel Prazdag is available on loan this month, prompting him to be placed on Sheffield Wednesday’s radar.

English left-back Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill is also a rumoured target, with Wednesday making a move to bring in the former Arsenal youngster. He also has MLS interest though as he enters the last six months of his deal with Hungarian side Puskas Akademia.

Speaking of MLS interest, Real Salt Lake are rumoured to be admirers of Josh Windass. They’ve been in touch over a potential deal with questions surrounding his future.

Last but not least, Marvin Johnson has been at the centre of persistent speculation over a move to Ipswich Town. The Tractor Boys were credited with interest before it was claimed a bid of £1m had been knocked back, though it has since been said the club initially enquired over a free transfer plus add-ons deal for the Sheffield Wednesday ace.