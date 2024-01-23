Derby County have taken Hearts youngster Rocco Friel on trial, according to the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 23.01.24, 10:45).

Derby County will cast their eyes over the teenager ahead of a potential move.

Friel, 17, has been a key player for Hearts’ B team under the guidance of Liam Fox over recent times.

The Daily Record claim the Edinburgh club would be due some compensation if the Rams decide to hand him a deal.

Derby County eye Hearts youngster

Derby could see Friel as one for the future at Pride Park and have the opportunity to see how he gets on during training.

The prospect has made 11 appearances in all competitions for Hearts’ development side, 10 of which have come in the Lowland League. They are currently sat in 2nd place in the table behind East Kilbride.

Friel was on the books at Rangers and rose up through their academy ranks before linking up with the Jam Tarts in 2021.

The right-back is yet to make a senior appearance for Hearts and with his contract up at the end of this campaign, his long-term situation with the Scottish Premiership outfit is up in the air at the moment.

Derby may hand him the chance to pursue a career down in England if he impresses on trial.

The Rams are eyeing promotion to the Championship under former Rotherham United boss Paul Warne and have been in strong form over recent weeks.

They are 3rd in the table behind Portsmouth and Peterborough United and are only two points off the top two.

Derby drew 0-0 with Lincoln City in their last league outing and are back in action this evening with an away trip to Reading.