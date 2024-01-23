Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has remained coy when quizzed on the rumours of Wilfried Gnonto penning a new contract with the club.

Leeds United forward Gnonto has been at the centre of speculation for some time now. There was a dragged-out saga over a potential exit in the summer, leading to the Italian declaring himself unavailable for selection.

Rumours have continued through the January transfer window, with it being claimed that a move to West Ham was expected. However, there was another twist in the tail when it was reported that the Whites were now close to tying the 20-year-old down to a new contract.

With a clash against Norwich City awaiting on Wednesday night, Leeds United boss Farke has now been quizzed on the matter.

The German remained coy over the rumours though. As quoted by Leeds Live, he insisted that while the club hold the obvious desire of keeping their best players, they will not be speaking about any business until it is done. He said:

“We want to keep our best players. I have spoken about what our target is. We will speak about business when it is done.”

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Leaving the rumours behind

It’s no secret that the summer saga was a tough one for both Gnonto and Leeds United. The club remained firm in their stance that they didn’t want to sell the talented forward but with the player making himself unavailable, it ended up being a situation that helped no one.

Gnonto ultimately remained but for a player who looked so bright in the Premier League, his impact hasn’t really been felt in the Championship this season. Crysencio Summerville and Dan James have been the go-to options out wide, leaving Gnonto to pick up minutes off the bench more often that not.

Perhaps the signing of a new contract will mark the previous saga being left completely in the past, maybe leading to an increase in game time. For now though, it remains to be seen just how the matter pans out with Leeds United boss Farke remaining coy.