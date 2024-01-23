Cheltenham Town are set to add Swindon Town’s Liam Kinsella to their ranks, as per Jon Palmer.

Cheltenham Town sit 22nd in the League One table. A win against league leaders Portsmouth means they are now just four points from safety with it all to play for.

Darrell Clarke’s side recently lost their striker to Oxford United, but it seems they are set for a busy final week of the window.

Cheltenham Town reporter Palmer has claimed the League One side are set to add a Championship defender to their squad on loan. Kinsella is another who is poised to make the move from Swindon Town on a permanent deal and he goes onto claim they will sign a Goodwin replacement.

Cheltenham Town set to complete loan signing of Championship defender and add midfielder Liam Kinsella from Swindon Town on a permanent deal this week #ctfc — Jon Palmer (@JonPalmerSport) January 23, 2024

Making the right moves

Clarke’s side have improved since his arrival and they do stand a chance of staying up this season, but it won’t be easy.

Cheltenham Town need to ensure the players they bring in between now and next Wednesday are ready to hit the ground running. If they are then they could soon find themselves outside of the relegation zone.

Kinsella, 27, is a versatile midfielder. He has made 22 appearances so far for Swindon Town in League Two this season and it seems after joining them in the summer, he could be on the move again.

He has plenty of experience in the Football League, but hasn’t played in the third tier since 2019.

It will be very interesting to see how Cheltenham Town do this season and whether they can manage what many viewed as impossible just a few months ago.

Up next is a trip to Bolton Wanderers tonight.