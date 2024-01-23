Charlton Athletic captain George Dobson is being pursued by Hungarian outfit Fehervar, as per South London Press reporter Richard Cawley.

Charlton Athletic star Dobson sees his contract expire at the end of the season. The midfielder has been a key player for the Addicks since arriving in the summer of 2021, assuming the captaincy while locking down a starting spot in the middle of the park.

However, there have been questions around the 26-year-old’s future at The Valley. With his deal up in the summer, it has been said this month that an unnamed Hungarian side were keen on a deal.

Now, trusted local reporter Cawley has named top-flight outfit Feherver as the side keen on Dobson. He states that offers have been made for the Charlton Athletic man, but terms are yet to be agreed.

Fehervar are the Hungarian club that want to sign George Dobson. They have made offers for the #cafc club captain but yet to agree terms with the Addicks. Dobson is out of contract at the end of June. 📸 @K_AndrewsPhotos pic.twitter.com/GcabmiPNc5 — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) January 22, 2024

Dobson has played 32 times across all competitions this season. He’s taken his appearance total for the League One side to 128, chipping in with five goals and seven assists along the way.

The pursuit of Dobson

Fehervar’s interest in Dobson may well force Charlton Athletic into a decision this month. He’s free to negotiate pre-contract terms with clubs abroad, so the Hungarian side could strike a deal ahead of the summer to bring him in later in the year.

However, if they want to sign him straight away, they’ll have to pay a transfer fee. That will mean the Addicks have to decide whether they want to hold onto Dobson and risk losing him for nothing in the summer, or if they want to cash in now.

Dobson won’t be an easy player to replace, in terms of both his leadership abilities and what he offers in midfield. With Fehervar pushing for his signature, the 26-year-old’s future is in his hands.