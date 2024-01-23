Charlton Athletic man Scott Fraser is no longer moving to Hearts on loan as things stand, reports Richard Cawley.

Charlton Athletic are 16th in the League One table. Another year is set to go by for the Addicks without them really doing much in League One.

Pressure is building on boss Michael Appleton with the gap to the relegation spots down to just seven points. It does remain highly unlikely they get dragged into the mix at the bottom, but Charlton Athletic should simply be doing better.

Fraser, 28, hasn’t played for the Addicks in three straight league games. His last appearance was a small cameo off the bench in their defeat against Oxford United.

The Scottish attacking midfielder is yet to contribute to a goal in League One this season in 16 outings. Last season he managed 14 combined goals and assists in 42 third tier games.

He appeared to be nearing a loan move to Hearts in the Scottish Premiership, but Cawley has now said that move is dead in the water as things stand.

Scott Fraser’s loan move to Hearts is off, as things stand. #cafc — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) January 22, 2024

Something left to give

Fraser hasn’t been utilised this season and sending him out on loan couldn’t really be argued with.

But, the Scot is a proven League One talent and if Appleton, or anyone else who may take over at the Addicks in the near future, can get him firing then he would be a valuable asset.

Charlton Athletic need to sort things out before next season. The club have been poorly managed both on and off the pitch for several years now.

The Addicks were a Championship side not too long ago and if ran sensibly then there is no reason why they can’t get back to challenging at the top of League One soon.

But, a lot of work needs to be done before that is to happen and the most realistic scenario for them is to see out the season as good as they can and look to rebuild more efficiently in the summer.

Up next for Charlton Athletic is a home clash against Northampton Town tonight.