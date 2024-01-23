Bournemouth will only allow David Brooks to leave if they can bring in a replacement amid interest from Leeds United and Southampton, as per The Athletic.

Both Leeds United and Southampton are battling it out for automatic promotion this season. They sit 4th and 3rd respectively in the Championship table and the race for Premier League promotion looks set to go right to the end of the season.

Bournemouth are 12th in the top flight. They’re quite comfortable despite back-to-back defeats and the Cherries look almost guaranteed to retain their spot in England’s top division this season.

Brooks, 26, has one goal and one assist in 13 Premier League outings so far this season. The Welsh international has been linked with both Daniel Farke and Russell Martin’s sides on loan and now an update has emerged on Bournemouth’s stance.

The Cherries will reportedly only allow Brooks to depart this month if they can bring in another wide man for cover.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Time is running out

There are eight days left of the January transfer window. Both Leeds United and Southampton will be keen to strengthen their sides and out-do the other in the race for promotion this season.

A loan move for Brooks is a sensible option. He has Championship experience and has nine goals and 11 assists in 69 second tier appearances throughout his career.

Because Bournemouth are wanting a replacement in before they sanction any move away, this one will likely go right down to the wire next week and it would be smart for Leeds United and Southampton to have other options in the pipeline that they can fall back on should this one not materialise.

Up next for Leeds United is a home clash against Norwich City tomorrow evening. A win would take them to within one point of the Saints.

Elsewhere, Martin’s side are gearing up for a FA Cup clash at Vicarage Road against Watford this Sunday.