Bolton Wanderers sit 4th in the League One table. Ian Evatt’s side are four points outside the automatic promotion spots in League One and the race for a place in next season’s Championship is hotting up.

Adeboyejo, 26, has seven goals and one assist in 23 League One outings so far this season. The Nigerian striker is in his second season at Bolton Wanderers following his transfer from Burton Albion and he has proven himself as a natural goalscorer at this level.

For the Brewers he managed 11 goals and two assists in 26 League One games and his displays have attracted interest from elsewhere.

Football Insider are reporting that unnamed overseas clubs are monitoring the striker ahead of a potential move this month.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE! 🚨 – Bolton striker Victor Adeboyejo is a target for clubs overseas after impressing for the League One club. ⏳ The powerful forward, 26, has scored seven goals this term and impressed in recent FA Cup clashes with Premier League Luton. ⚽ ✍️: @SportsPeteO — Football Insider (@footyinsider247) January 23, 2024

One week left

Deadline day is next Wednesday and clubs are desperately trying to add the finishing touches to their squad to put themselves in the strongest position possible going into the final months of the campaign.

Evatt’s side have games in hand on every team above them and winning them all would put them above current league leaders Portsmouth, as things stand.

In many ways it is in Bolton Wanderers hands and that does add pressure to them.

Adeboyejo has had a good season so far and losing his goals would be a miss for Bolton Wanderers. Ideally, Evatt’s side would be able to target a suitable replacement, but with time running out that would need to materialise soon for that to be the case.

Up next for Bolton Wanderers is a home clash against Cheltenham Town tonight. They know a win could take them above Derby County and would take them to within one point of Peterborough United.