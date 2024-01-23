Birmingham City have joined Leeds United in pursuit of Liverpool youngster Mateusz Musiałowski, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

Birmingham City have become the latest Championship side to be linked with a swoop for the Premier League midfielder this winter.

Musiałowski, 20, is also on the radar of promotion hopefuls Leeds United and they have made a move to sign him, according to Football Insider.

However, in this latest update regarding the player’s future, the Daily Mail claim the Blues are in the frame to land him as well.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Birmingham City join race for Liverpool man

Birmingham could see Musiałowski as a long-term option for them in the middle of the park. Their new boss Tony Mowbray will be eager to put his own stamp on the squad with some additions of his own before the end of the transfer window.

He has made a decent impression since taking over from Wayne Rooney and is unbeaten in his first three games in all competitions.

Musiałowski played for Ajaks Częstochowa, Raków Częstochowa and UKS SMS Łódź before moving over to England in 2020 to join Liverpool.

The Poland youth international was handed his first professional contract at Anfield 12 months later and has trained with the first-team of the top flight giants on a handful of occasions, as well as playing for Jurgen Klopp’s side in pre-season friendlies.

He was given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis for the first time in the last campaign when TSV Hartberg came calling last summer. However, a deal fell through in the end and he ended up staying put on Merseyside.

Musiałowski may leave Liverpool now though and is eyed by Birmingham and Leeds.