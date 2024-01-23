Birmingham City are facing competition from Como 1907 and clubs in America and Turkey for Sunderland’s Alex Pritchard, HITC has claimed.

Birmingham City boss Tony Mowbray knows all about attacking midfielder Pritchard from his time at Sunderland. Rumours have circulated over a potential reunion this month too, with the diminutive playmaker seeing his deal expire at the end of this season.

The Telegraph reported that Birmingham City were keen alongside sides from Turkey and America, while reporter Ertan Suzgun claimed Sivasspor had made an offer for the Black Cats man. Now, fresh claims of further interest have emerged.

As per a report from HITC, Birmingham City’s move for the Sunderland ace is ‘under threat’ as Serie B side Como 1907 enter the race for his signature. The Championship pair have been in talks but the chance to head to Italy could appeal to Pritchard, it is added.

Como are managed by ex-Wales and Crystal Palace coach Osian Roberts on a caretaker basis. Spanish legend Cesc Fabregas is also part of the coaching team while Dennis Wise is club president.

On the move?

It feels as though 2024 will bring a change of scenery for Pritchard. At 30, he’s not the profile of player Sunderland focus on and with his deal up in the summer, it could be an ideal chance for him to find a new club.

Birmingham City would offer him the chance to stay in the Championship and play under a familiar manager, so that could appeal to him. However, if he fancies a new challenge, it seems an opportunity in Italy has arisen alongside the earlier reported interest from Turkey and America.

Pritchard has spent his entire career in English football, so it could be a chance for him to test himself abroad and take on a new challenge. Time will tell just how his situation pans out though with plenty of options available.