The72’s writers offer their Leeds United vs Norwich City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Wednesday night.

Leeds United come into their midweek clash with Norwich City having won their last three games in the Championship. They defeated Preston North End over the weekend with Joel Piroe’s late penalty securing a 2-1 win.

The Whites remain 4th in the Championship table as a result, four points behind Southampton and five away from the top two.

Norwich City meanwhile have recovered from a run of three games without a win with back-to-back league victories. The Canaries have beaten two fellow play-off hopefuls in West Brom and Hull City to go within two points of the top six.

David Wagner’s side sit 8th, knowing a win will propel them to 6th.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is going to be an interesting game with Norwich City finding form again. Elland Road is a seriously tough place to go this season and with the Whites on a good winning run, it’ll be a real test for the visitors.

“They have to take confidence from the Hull and West Brom wins while still managing expectations, as there have been some false dawns for the Canaries this season.

“I reckon we’ll be in for a close tie, but it’s hard to go against Leeds United at home. I’ll back them to secure a 2-1 win, keeping the pressure on those around them.”

Leeds United vs Norwich City prediction: 2-1

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Leeds United need to capitalise. They have the chance to go just two points behind Ipswich Town in 2nd tonight and put themselves right amongst the conversation for an automatic promotion spot.

“It will be a tough game though, Norwich City picked up a very good win against West Brom last time out and Leeds United did struggle to get past Preston North End.

“I think the blueprint to beat Leeds United is clear to see. If Norwich City approach this game with the right plan and mentality, they will get something. I’ll say a draw.”

Leeds United vs Norwich City prediction: 1-1