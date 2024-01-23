QPR were among the sides said to be eyeing Brentford’s Myles Peart-Harris this month, but the youngster has headed elsewhere.

QPR were linked with Peart-Harris alongside Championship rivals Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday. League One promotion chasers Portsmouth were also said to be admirers of the attacking midfielder.

And, it’s Pompey who have sealed a deal. They’ve brought the Brentford man in for the rest of the season, forcing the Rs to cross one of their winter targets off their shortlist. However, Marti Cifuentes can’t afford to dwell on the matter and must turn to alternative options.

Here, we put forward three players QPR should target with Peart-Harris heading for Portsmouth…

Yegor Yarmolyuk – Brentford

After missing out on one Brentford starlet, why not have a look at another? Ukrainian ace Yarmolyuk has played 15 times this season, operating as a central or attacking midfielder.

He’s tasted a decent amount of action with Thomas Frank’s side but a chance to get meaningful minutes in the Championship could be ideal, aiding his development further.

Alberto del Moral – Villareal B

Cifuentes’ Spanish links could come in handy in the transfer market and midfielder del Moral could be a permanent addition. His deal with Villareal B is up in the summer and with first-team chances eluding him, the 23-year-old could be a good option.

He’s comfortable as a central midfielder and as a player raised in Spanish football, he will offer comfort and composure on the ball.

Allan Campbell – Luton Town (on loan at Millwall)

Campbell hasn’t been able to find regular action with Millwall in recent months but with no appearances made for Luton Town prior to his loan move, he won’t be limited by the three club rule. He can offer his services in a range of midfield roles, offering a combative presence in the middle.

He was a real star for Motherwell previously and has proven his influence with Luton Town before. It has been said he could head elsewhere this month amid his limited game time at The Den.