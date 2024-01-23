Rotherham United are unlikely to offer Tolaji Bola a new deal following his Burton Albion loan spell, the Rotherham Advertiser has said.

Rotherham United recruited Bola in the summer of 2021, bringing him in from Arsenal. Regular game time has proven hard to come by for the 25-year-old, playing 19 times for the Millers across all competitions while spending a stint on loan at Bradford City last season.

He had played for the club only four times this season before a loan to Burton Albion was confirmed on Tuesday morning. Bola was on the bench for games against Stoke City and Middlesbrough recently but he hasn’t featured in the Championship since August.

Now, following his move to the Brewers, it seems he’s likely played his last game for the club.

Bola’s deal is up at the end of the season and the Rotherham Advertiser reports that the former Arsenal youngster is likely to be released when his contract expires in the summer. That will free him to search for a new club as a free agent.

An important six months

With Bola’s time at Rotherham United poised to come to an end this summer, it will be an important six months over the remainder of the season. The former England youth international has the chance to impress in League One, either in a bid to earn a permanent stay at Burton Albion or to put himself in the shop window.

If he does become a free agent, some impressive performances out on loan will surely alert potential suitors to his situation. He’ll be available on a free transfer, so would be a low cost and low risk addition.

Bola will be keen to nail down a place in Martin Paterson’s Burton Albion side. He’ll be competing with Steve Seddon for a place on the left-hand side.