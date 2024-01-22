The72’s writers offer their Reading vs Derby County prediction ahead of the League One clash on Tuesday night.

Reading come into this midweek game looking to bounce back from a defeat to Wigan Athletic at the weekend. It was the Royals’ first defeat in six League One games having won two and drawn four prior.

Ruben Selles’ side sit 21st in the League One table. They’re four points off safety with a game in hand as ownership problems continue to hamper their progress.

Derby County meanwhile played out a 0-0 draw with Lincoln City in their last outing. They lost a little ground in the fight at the top of the table as Peterborough United and Portsmouth both won, but Paul Warne’s side remain in a strong position.

The Rams are 3rd in the table, two points away from the top two.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Reading have been in half decent form considering their continued off-pitch problems. One defeat in their last six home games is a recent record too, so Derby County should be in for a bit of a test in this one.

“Ultimately though, the Rams will have their eyes on nothing less than three points. I can see them claiming another win.

“They’ll know they need to keep picking up wins as Peterborough United continue to soar, so dropped points here would be a big blow. I think they’ll avoid a slip up, but don’t count Reading out of snatching something. I’ll say this ends 2-1 to the visitors.”

Reading vs Derby County prediction: 1-2

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Harry Mail

“This won’t be an easy game for Derby but they have proved an ability to grind out results over recent times which is a good sign for a team eyeing promotion to the Championship.

“Off-field problems continue to dominate the headlines regarding Reading and although Ruben Selles is doing his best to steady things on the pitch, I think they will fall short against the Rams.

“The visitors are 3rd in the table and this is a good opportunity to rise into the top two.”

Reading vs Derby County prediction: 1-3