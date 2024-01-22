The72’s writers offer their Bolton Wanderers vs Cheltenham Town prediction ahead of the League One clash on Tuesday night.

Bolton Wanderers are aiming for promotion from League One this season. Ian Evatt’s side were beaten 1-0 away at Leyton Orient last time out.

They will be eager to bounce back with a win in their upcoming fixture. The Trotters are sat in 4th position in the table and are four points off the top two.

As for Cheltenham, they are 22nd and are four points from safety. They won 2-1 at home to Portsmouth in their last game.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Cheltenham have drastically improved since they turned to Darrell Clarke as their new manager and this won’t be easy for Bolton.

“However, I still think the Trotters will have too much quality in the end and should pick up the three points. They will be desperate to return to winning ways after losing to Leyton Orient.

“The Trotters have a games in hand on teams above them like Portsmouth, Derby County and Peterborough United and will be eager to make the most of them.”

Bolton Wanderers vs Cheltenham Town prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“This is a game Bolton Wanderers need to be winning. Those around them continue to pick up points, so they can’t afford to slip up and lose ground, especially when they have the advantage of games in hand.

“Cheltenham should provide a stern test though. Their turnaround has been fantastic and we’ve seen them pick up some great results against some top League One teams, so Bolton shouldn’t be taking them easy at all.

“Evatt and co should be more than aware of the threats the visitors on offer, and they should have the players to deal with it. I’ll say they win this 3-1, avoiding a banana skin.”

Bolton Wanderers vs Cheltenham Town prediction: 3-1