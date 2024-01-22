Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney has said they have received no enquiries regarding goalkeeper Sam Tickle so far this month.

Wigan Athletic have made the youngster their number one this season and he has impressed for the League One side.

Tickle, 21, is being watched by Everton and some other unnamed Premier League clubs, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

However, the Latics have heard nothing from elsewhere yet. Maloney has simply said, as per a report by Wigan Today: “No…and let’s hope it stays that way.”

Wigan Athletic goalkeeper latest

Tickle is under contract at Wigan until the summer of 2026 meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him anytime soon unless the right offer comes in for him.

The Warrington-born man has made 33 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this campaign and has kept 11 clean sheets.

He was on the books of the Latics’ academy from 2012 to 2018 before he was released. The stopper then played for Pilkington in the Cheshire Football League before moving back to the DW Stadium.

Tickle then had loan spells away in non-league at Warrington Rylands and Nantwich Town to get some more experience under his belt before breaking into the first-team.

He was also called up for the England Under-21’s squad back in November and his form hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The 6ft 2inc man will have benefitted from playing in the lower leagues for the likes of Pilkington, Warrington Rylands and Nantwich. Being exposed to men’s football at such a young age will have done him good and landing a first choice goalkeeping spot at 21 is no mean feet.

Wigan will face a battle to keep him in the future though amid links to Everton and more.