Update emerges on Jamie Vardy’s future at Leicester City

Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy is set to decide on his future next month, although retirement is not on the agenda, according to The Daily Mail. They also claim the player has an interest in moving to the MLS and playing into his 40s.

Leicester City sit top of the Championship table after 27 games played and are eight points above 3rd placed Ipswich Town as things stand. They are undoubtedly targeting a return to the Premier League following their relegation last term.

With an eye on promotion and next season, there will also be concerns surrounding players who are nearing the end of their current contracts, none more so than Vardy. The 37-year-old has scored seven goals in 19 appearances this season, 10 of which have been starts. He has also registered an assist during that time.

It shows just how important he is to the team and according to The Daily Mail, he is set to decide on his future next month. The report states that the striker is not considering retirement and plans to continue beyond his 40th birthday, whilst he is also intrigued by a move to the MLS.

Should he be offered a new deal?

Vardy has played almost 450 games for Leicester City since making the switch from Fleetwood Town in 2012, and even at 37 years old he has shown he can cut it in the second tier. He will have played a part in getting them promoted should they secure a place in the top two and should be rewarded with a one-year deal.

It could be his final opportunity to play in the Premier League and so the Foxes maybe feel they are almost obligated to offer a new contract to their talismanic striker. But of course all will depend on Vardy’s priorities, demands and desires.

He may look to wind down his career, and with his interest in a move to the MLS this could well be the best solution for the player who may feel he might not be able to cut it in the Premier League. Only time will tell.