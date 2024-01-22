The72’s writers offer their Chelsea vs Middlesbrough prediction ahead of the EFL Cup clash on Tuesday night.

Chelsea come into their midweek cup clash with Middlesbrough looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit at Stamford Bridge. Boro emerged 1-0 winners in the first leg with midfield star Hayden Hackney scoring the only goal of the game.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have been in good form of late though. They’ve won six in a row at home across all competitions and have won six of their last eight overall.

Middlesbrough meanwhile have been struggling for consistency, though they are unbeaten in three. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Rotherham United at the weekend, leaving them 11th in the Championship table.

Boro are three points off the Championship play-offs but on Tuesday night, their full focus will be on their bid to book a shock Wembley trip.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Middlesbrough hold the advantage coming into this one but with Chelsea in fine form on home turf, the visitors will certainly be up against it.

“The hosts will be looking to maintain their impressive home form as they desperately try to find some momentum. A cup final would certainly raise spirits in West London, but Boro will be out to cause a big upset.

“Unfortunately, I think the dream ends here for Middlesbrough. They should have too much for their lower league opposition and with their improved home record in mind, I think they’ll complete a turnaround and book a spot in the final.”

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough prediction: 2-0

Harry Mail

“Middlesbrough did brilliantly to beat Chelsea 1-0 in the first leg but their opponents did miss a lot of chances.

“Michael Carrick’s side will need luck on their side again if they are to progress to Wembley. I think the Blues’ quality with players like Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling will shine through here in the end.

“It won’t be easy for the hosts and Boro will no doubt be set up defensively organised. However, the hosts should be able to break them down in the end.”

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough prediction: 3-1