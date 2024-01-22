Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith is keen to work under Paul Warne at Derby County with a loan move expected, as per Darren Witcoop.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently sat 23rd in the Championship table. Danny Rohl’s side have improved since the German’s arrival, but the Owls are still five points from safety and they have a lot of improvements to make if they want to survive.

Derby County are 3rd in the League One table. Warne’s Rams are on the brink of an automatic promotion spot and are looking to strengthen ahead of their final promotion push.

Smith, 32, has featured just 14 times in the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday. He has scored three times and may now be on the move.

Interest from League One for Smith isn’t new. And now, Witcoop has claimed a deal will likely get done once both clubs agree on the financial terms.

Proven talent

Despite being 32-year-old, Smith still has a lot to offer. Last season in League One for the Owls he managed 18 goals and seven assists in 42 games as they earned promotion via the play-offs.

The year before that it was 27 goal contributions in 45 league games with Rotherham United.

In the third tier Smith is an incredible goalscorer, he’s a proven talent and would undoubtedly strengthen Derby County’s promotion hopes heading into the final few months of the campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday are losing an attacking option, but he hasn’t really been a regular this season and it’s arguably the best move for both the club and player.

This way Smith gets a shot at more regular football and then the Owls can reassess in the summer depending on which league they find themselves in.

Up next for Sheffield Wednesday is a home clash against Coventry City this Friday night in the FA Cup. Elsewhere, Derby County are preparing for a trip to struggling Reading tomorrow evening.