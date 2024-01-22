The72’s writers offer their MK Dons vs AFC Wimbledon prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Tuesday night.

MK Dons come into their midweek clash with rivals AFC Wimbledon looking to bounce back from defeat to Morecambe at the weekend. They had gone seven games unbeaten in home League Two games prior to the 2-1 loss to Ged Brannan’s side.

Mike Williamson and co sit 7th in the League Two table at the moment, just inside the play-off spots.

AFC Wimbledon meanwhile are three points behind in 10th. Their form has been a little patchy of late, losing 2-0 to Wrexham last time out.

The Dons have won only one of their last eight away games in the fourth-tier, so they’ll be determined to get back to winning ways on the road here. It would move them level on points with the hosts but ahead on goal difference.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is a tricky one to call. Form can go out of the window in derby games but with AFC Wimbledon struggling on the road in the league, MK Dons should be hopeful of claiming a valuable three points.

“It’s been a largely positive start for Williamson and a result here would only further endear him to supporters. However, the visitors boast some seriously dangerous players, so MK will have to be right on their game.

“I’m leaning towards a home win, but I’ve got a feeling the spoils will be shared. I’ll say an entertaining game ends 2-2.”

MK Dons vs AFC Wimbledon prediction: 2-2

Harry Mail

“MK Dons have been in decent form on the whole since Mike Williamson came in but they have lost two of their last three league outings against Doncaster Rovers and Morecambe which will give their visitors hope.

“However, the Dons are 7th in the table for a reason and will see this as a game they need to win to keep their push for promotion on track.

“Wimbledon have won only two in their last seven league outings and although they will be keen to get one over their upcoming opponents, I can see them just falling short.”

MK Dons vs AFC Wimbledon prediction: 2-1