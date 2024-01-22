QPR haven’t had an easy time of late but they’ll be hopeful a win over Millwall can mark the start of a turnaround in West London.

QPR remain in the relegation zone, sitting 22nd in the Championship table. However, after halting their poor run with a win over Millwall, they’re now only three points away from safety.

Some movement on the transfer front would aid Marti Cifuentes’ bid to guide the Rs to safety. Last week was a fairly quiet one in terms of potential incomings though, so it will be hoped things can pick up at Loftus Road over the next seven days.

One player linked with a move to QPR is French midfielder Jonathan Varane, who currently plays in Spain for Sporting Gijon. French outlet L’Equipe has said Cifuentes’ side are keen alongside fellow Championship side Norwich City, with a €2.5m fee mentioned.

There have been developments regarding one potential target though. Myles Peart-Harris has been linked with QPR, but it is said that he’s closing in on a move to League One title hunters Portsmouth until the end of the season.

Of course, Andre Dozzell was linked with a move to Birmingham City and that surprise loan was duly confirmed. Elsewhere, goalkeeper Joe Walsh returned to QPR following a stint with League Two side Accrington Stanley.

There have also been some developments regarding some of the Rs former players over the past week. Kayden Harrack saw his departure from Loftus Road confirmed but he wasn’t out of the game for long with Morecambe moving to bring him in for the rest of the campaign.

Last but not least, former midfielder Luke Amos could be offered a route back into the game in Scotland. It has been reported that he’s been offered the chance to earn a deal with Hibernian after leaving QPR at the end of his contract in the summer.