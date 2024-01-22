Reading defender Tom McIntyre is wanted by Championship and League One clubs, as per The Mirror (Transfer News Live, 22.01.24, 11.18).

Reading are sat 21st in the League One table and off-field issues are beginning to weaken their chances of survival this year.

Ruben Selles’ side have had relatively good spells in terms of results at times this season factoring in the conditions they are working under. The Royals were previously six league games unbeaten before their match against Port Vale got postponed due to fan protest and their recent league defeat to Wigan Athletic.

The recent events have led to many of their players being linked with a move away. A couple have already left and the latest to be linked away is McIntyre.

The 25-year-old defender has only played in eight League One games so far this season. Last time around he made 38 appearances in the Championship and now, The Mirror are reporting several second and third tier clubs are monitoring his situation.

Desperate times

Reading are in danger of being relegated twice in consecutive campaigns.

It’s hard to imagine the situation at the club improving at all now until the club is sold. But, unfortunately for Reading that won’t happen soon enough to impact this season’s results and they are currently in a huge relegation battle.

Selles has proved his side are capable of picking up good enough results to survive this season, but it does seem as if the feeling around the club has got a lot worse over the past couple of weeks and that may impact them going forward.

They are currently four points from safety with a game in hand on Exeter City above them. It seems this League One relegation battle will go right down to the wire.

Next up for Reading is a home clash against high-flying Derby County tomorrow evening.