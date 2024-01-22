Portsmouth are closing in on the loan signing of Brentford attacking midfielder Myles Peart-Harris, according to BBC reporter Andrew Moon.

Portsmouth are in the market for further additions this month and one of the biggest challenges facing John Mousinho and co is replacing Alex Robertson. The Manchester City loanee has been a huge hit at Fratton Park but injury has cast him to the sidelines for the rest of the season.

He had been a mainstay in an advanced midfield role for Pompey, but it seems a replacement is now close to joining.

As per a fresh update from local reporter Andrew Moon, Portsmouth are closing in on the loan signing of Brentford man Peart-Harris. He’s had interest from elsewhere this month, with Moon noting that Championship side QPR were also keen on bringing him in.

#Pompey are closing in on the signing of Myles Peart-Harris on loan from Brentford. QPR were also keen on signing him — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) January 22, 2024

A TEAMtalk report linked Huddersfield Town, QPR and Portsmouth earlier this month, while Sheffield Wednesday were originally said to be keen by The Star.

Portsmouth’s ideal replacement

Of course, in an ideal world, Pompey would still have Robertson available. However, this is the hand they’ve been dealt, and a move for Peart-Harris is a smart one.

He’s another player comfortable playing as an attacking midfielder or slightly deeper as more of a no.8. He has also shown his ability in League One before, managing six goals and four assists in 47 games for a struggling Forest Green Rovers over the 2022/23 campaign.

The fact they’ve fended off some higher league interest makes for good reading too. Portsmouth is a good club to be at in this moment and as they look to retain their place at the top of the League One table, they’re in need of quality additions like Peart-Harris.

With a deal said to be close, they’ll now be hoping to get a deal for Robertson’s ideal replacement wrapped up.