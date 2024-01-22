Norwich City boss David Wagner is undecided on whether to let Przemysław Płacheta leave the club.

Norwich City could let the winger head out the exit door before the end of the transfer window.

Placheta, 25, is out of contract at the end of the season and they risk losing him for free if they don’t cash in on him this winter.

However, no decision has been made on his situation just yet. Wagner has said, as per a report by the Pink Un: “This is a difficult question because I think we should be very careful not to limit us in terms of numbers. At the minute it looks, ‘Yes, okay he didn’t make the matchday squad,’ but everything can change in a week. We all together know.”

Norwich City winger latest

Placheta gives Norwich more competition and depth in their squad as they chase down a place in the Championship play-offs.

Cutting ties with him could potentially leave them short ahead of the remainder of the campaign.

However, getting him off the books would free up space and funds in their ranks to bring in reinforcements before the deadline. They also could lose him for nothing if they don’t pick up a fee for him now.

Placheta has played only three times for the Canaries so far this term and has slipped out of favour under Wagner.

He has been on the books at Carrow Road since 2020 and has made 45 appearances in all competitions since then, chipping in with two goals.

The Poland international, who has seven caps under his belt to date, spent time away from the East Anglian outfit at Birmingham City in the 2022/23 season.

Placheta has played for the likes of Pogoń Siedlce, Podbeskidzie and Śląsk Wrocław in the past and his future is up in the air at this moment in time.