Norwich City defender Jaden Warner is set for a loan move to Notts County, according to a report by the Pink Un.

Norwich City are poised to let the youngster head to League Two for the rest of this season to help him get some experience under his belt.

Warner, 21, has made two appearances in the Championship for the Canaries during the first-half of this campaign.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Pink Un, he is heading to Meadow Lane despite interest from their fourth tier rivals Stockport County.

Norwich City loan exit on the cards

Warner has been on the books at Norwich for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks. He has been a regular for the East Anglian outfit at various youth levels over recent years.

The prospect, who is under contract at Carrow Road until the summer of 2025, will be keen to show what he can do in the Football League to boost his development.

Notts County have turned to Stuart Maynard as their new manager following Luke Williams’ exit to Swansea City and the 43-year-old has left National League side Wealdstone to take over.

The Buckinghamshire-born man will be keen to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad over the next couple of weeks before the deadline.

Warner is someone who will bolster the Magpies’ defensive department as they look to gain promotion to League One. Their defence has been very leaky this term and they need to tighten things up.

Notts County are sat in 6th place in the table and are a point inside the top seven. They face Barrow at home next.