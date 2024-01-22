Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has confirmed to The Northern Echo that striker Emmanuel Latte Lath won’t feature in their Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea tomorrow night.

Middlesbrough go into the second leg with a 1-0 victory from two weeks ago. Hayden Hackney’s winner gives Carrick’s side something to hold onto and another win or a draw will see them through to their first final in 20 years.

However, the Championship side will need to compete without a number of first-team players. The likes of Tommy Smith, Darragh Lenihan, Paddy McNair are injured in defence. Whilst there are doubts around the fitness of Jonny Howson and Isaiah Jones further forwards. Sammy Silvera, Riley McGree and Seny Dieng are all away on international duty.

Striker Latte Lath started the semi-final first leg at the Riverside but came off injured in the first five minutes. He hasn’t played since and Carrick has confirmed he is set to miss the clash on Tuesday evening.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, the Boro boss stated,“We’re still waiting to see on Jonny and Izzy. Manu is out a little bit longer. You won’t see him for a little bit more time.”

A blow for Boro

Josh Coburn came on against Mauricio Pochettino side a couple of weeks ago and held the ball up well, but balls over the top are not his speciality and that style of play is much better suited to Latte Lath and his pace and direct runs. Therefore, Middlesbrough may need to alter their game plan slightly on Tuesday.

Instead, Marcus Forss could play as a lone striker. Despite having been played on the right side more often than not under Carrick, if Jones is fit he is likely to continue on the right and the Finland international could be deployed in a central role in place of Coburn or Latte Lath.

If both Jones and Latte Lath are missing that will leave a huge lack of pace in the Middlesbrough side. Sam Greenwood is also cup-tied having played for Leeds United in an earlier round before making the loan switch. This could mean Morgan Rogers may be the one to provide the spark as he has done in previous rounds.