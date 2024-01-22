Hull City won 1-0 away at Sunderland last time out with new signing Fabio Carvalho scoring the winner.

Hull City are sat in 7th place in the Championship table and are a point off the top six.

They have the chance to bolster their ranks before the end of the January transfer window.

Barnsley striker Devante Cole has been linked with a switch to East Yorkshire along with Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City. However, HullLive report he isn’t on the Tigers’ radar right now.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh has seen a move away from the MKM Stadium fall through. Rosenior told BBC Humberside Sport: “Allahyar was really, really close to going to a club. That fell through at the last minute. I thought he was top in terms of his professionalism.”

Hull are reportedly interested in Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, according to The Telegraph. However, they have completed the signing of stopper Ivor Pandur from Fortuna Sittard.

The Tigers have cooled their pursuit of Burnley winger Manuel Benson, as per HullLive. They are looking into other deals for attacking players.

The EchoNews claim Southend United want to keep hold of young striker Henry Sandat for longer. His loan deal with the National League outfit is close to expiring.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Rosenior blocked a potential loan exit for Matty Jacob earlier this month. The boss has told BBC Humberside Sport: “Matty Jacob’s done great. I’ve been delighted with his performances. He’s got a temperament that I absolutely love. It’s (injuries) have kind of forced my hand to play him.

“There was an opportunity for him earlier in the window to go out on loan. I didn’t want him to, I wanted to assess him in the cup games.”

Barnsley’s Callum Styles has been mentioned as a potential target by Alan Nixon on his Patreon page. HullLive’s Baz Cooper has said on X that he isn’t being eyed right now.

Hull are said to be leading Leeds United and Cardiff in the race for Luton Town left-back Ryan Giles, according to TEAMtalk, whilst Trabzonspor attacking midfielder Abdülkadir Ömür has been mentioned as a possible Scott Twine replacement, as per HullLive.