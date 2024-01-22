Liverpool are expected to make a decision soon over the future of Calvin Ramsay who is wanted by Leeds United, as per the Daily Mail’s Transfer Confidential.

Liverpool welcomed the return of defender Ramsay earlier this month following a loan spell at Preston North End. The Scottish right back made just two Championship appearances for Ryan Lowe’s side with Liverpool wanting their youngster to get more game time throughout the second half of the season.

Leeds United sit 4th in the Championship table and have won their last three league outings. Daniel Farke’s side are still someway off the top two at the moment and it seems a play-off finish is more likely for them as things stand.

Leeds United are reportedly interested in taking Ramsay off Liverpool on a short-term loan deal this month. Liverpool are expected to make their decision soon and game time will be at the forefront of their thinking.

Don’t fall off

Southampton recently squeezed into 2nd in the Championship with Ipswich Town set to play against league leaders Leicester City tonight.

It seems the Foxes are unlikely to fall off this season and that leaves one automatic spot left to fight for. Southampton, Ipswich Town and Leeds United all stand a good chance, but with Leeds United four points behind their rivals, it’s vital they don’t slip any further behind.

Ramsay would be a good option to have for Farke, especially given the recent departure of Luke Ayling.

There’s just over a week left of the window and Leeds United could do with one or two reinforcements heading into what will be a relentless few months for Farke and his side.

Up next for Leeds United is a midweek home clash against Norwich City on Wednesday evening.