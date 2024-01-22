Leeds United are on the hunt for fresh additions to their ranks this month. So far, they’re yet to bring any new faces to Elland Road, though Darko Gyabi and Luke Ayling have made loan moves away.

Plenty of names have been linked with the Whites though and now, a new rumour has emerged from Football Insider.

They claim that Leeds United have made a move to sign Liverpool starlet Mateusz Musialowski, whose deal at Anfield expires in the summer. The Whites have registered their interest in a deal for the 20-year-old and have been making checks on the youngster, it is said.

Polish youth international Musialowski joined the club in the summer of 2023 but is yet to make his competitive debut for the first-team. He’s caught the eye for the U18s and U23s though, managing six goals and two assists in 11 outings this season.

New star on the radar

Musialowski, who can play anywhere across the front three and as an attacking midfielder, has proven his abilities in academy football. He’s managed 11 goals in 43 games for the U23s after 18 goals and four assists in 31 outings for the U18s.

Soon, a step up to senior football awaits, but it seems Liverpool have a decision to make over his future first. With the youngster’s deal up in the summer, they can either tie him down to a new deal and continue to oversee his development themselves, or they can let him go in 2024, allowing him to kick on elsewhere.

Leeds United look to be interested in the possibility of the latter. The Championship side often look to add talented youngsters to their ranks and if the door opens for Musialowski to move on, Elland Road could be a great destination for the Polish prospect.