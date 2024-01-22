Leeds United are confident of agreeing a new contract with attacker Wilfried Gnonto, as per Lyall Thomas.

Leeds United sit 4th in the Championship table. Daniel Farke’s side have won their last three Championship outings but still remain a handful of points off Southampton and Ipswich Town in the race for the second automatic promotion spot.

Gnonto, 20, has one goal and one assist in 21 second tier outings so far this season. The Italian forward contributed to six Premier League goals in 24 top flight games last season, but has been unable to recreate that sort of form this season.

The current Italy U21 international has been linked with a move away from Elland Road since the summer and even up until last week it was said Leeds United were expected to sell him.

Now, a new update from Sky Sports’ Thomas has claimed Farke’s side are actually confident of agreeing a new contract with Gnonto.

A shock twist

Gnonto’s current deal doesn’t expire until 2027, but with interest only getting stronger it seems Leeds United want to tie him down on a new deal.

The news comes as a surprise to many after many months of constant reports suggesting he would leave the club.

Farke hasn’t started Gnonto too much this season with 16 of his 21 Championship games coming off the bench. The Italian would benefit from starting more and it’s likely one reason as to why he has struggled to contribute as much as he did last season.

Leeds United are well in the race for promotion. As a minimum they will likely finish inside the play-offs and they would be, on paper, one of the strongest sides in there.

Next up for Farke and his squad is a home clash against Farke’s former side Norwich City on Wednesday evening.