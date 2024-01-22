Hull City are not in for Barnsley’s Callum Styles, according to HullLive reporter Baz Cooper.

Hull City have been linked with a swoop for the League One man between now and the end of the transfer window.

Styles, 23, is said to be on the Tigers’ radar along with fellow Championship outfit Birmingham City, as per journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

However, in this latest update, HullLive’s Cooper has said on X that he is a player who Liam Rosenior’s side are not in for right now.

Hull City stance on Barnsley man

Hull are in need of a new left-back for the remainder of this season so you can see why they have been linked with Styles.

Sporting Lisbon loan man Ruben Vinagre is injured along with James Furlong. Matty Jacob has broken into the team over recent times and has impressed but Rosenior needs competition in that area.

Styles has been on the books at Barnsley 2018 and has since made 145 appearances for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with 13 goals. He still has a year left on his contract so they are under no pressure to sell him just yet unless the price is right.

He started his career at local side Bury and broke into their first-team as a youngster before being snapped up by the Tykes. Millwall came calling for him on loan 12 months ago and he went on to play 22 games for the London outfit last term.

It was a surprise to see him stay at Oakwell last summer but he may well head out the exit door this winter.

Hull aren’t in the frame to land him at this moment in time though which could potentially open the door for Birmingham and Tony Mowbray to swoop in.