Hull City are leading Leeds United and Cardiff City in pursuit of Luton Town’s Ryan Giles, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

Hull City are hovering just outside the play-off picture in this season’s Championship. The Humberside outfit sit 7th in the table, just a point and goal difference outside the top-six.

Now, TEAMtalk‘s James Holland says that Liam Rosenior’s side are now leading the race to bring ex-Wolves man Giles to the MKM Stadium in the current window.

The Tigers are at the front of the queue to secure his signature this month, but other Championship sides are also interested. Leeds United and Cardiff City are those named in the chase for Giles.

Since his summer move from Wolves, the 23-year-old has not made the impact he might have wanted with the Hatters. He has made 11 Premier League appearances, but only five have been starts.

Three other appearances have come for the Bedfordshire outfit across the FA and EFL Cup competitions. Giles has been restricted to only 696 minutes of action on the pitch.

Another coup for Hull City?

Hull City leading the chase for Giles is a good thing for Rosenior’s side. Giles is a solid left-back who has the versatility to operate further up the left-flank.

He’s a proven Championship player courtesy of 119 appearances that have seen him score two goals and register 22 assists. That latter stat is an eye-catching one, as he’s proven to be a serious creative threat on the left on numerous occasions.

A move for the Luton Town man would certainly be another coup for Hull City. Landing him ahead of Leeds United and Cardiff City would be a massive achievement and another indicator of the pulling power the club possess.