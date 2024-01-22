Hull City are interested in Trabzonspor’s Abdülkadir Ömür, reports HullLive reporter Baz Cooper.

Hull City are keen on luring the attacking midfielder to the MKM Stadium this winter.

Ömür, 24, was left out of Trabzonspor’s squad to face Galatasaray over the weekend.

HullLive’s Cooper has said on X that the Tigers’ interest in him is ‘very genuine’ (see tweet below).

The interest is very genuine. Nowhere near as close as the sources in the Turkish media claimed. — Baz Cooper (@bazdjcooper) January 22, 2024

Hull City eyeing new signing

Ömür would fill the gap left by Scott Twine’s recent exit from East Yorkshire. The Turkey international, who has made 12 caps for his country so far in his career, is under contract with his current club until the summer of 2027.

He has made 17 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this campaign and although he hasn’t scored, he has chipped in with six assists.

The Trabzon-born man has been on the books at the Şenol Güneş Sports Complex for his whole career to date and rose up through the academy ranks of his local team.

Ömür was a regular for the Super Lig outfit at various youth levels before breaking into their first-team in 2016 as a youngster. He has since gone on to play 205 games and has found the net on 25 occasions.

Hull are no strangers to signing players from Turkey since Acun Ilicali’s takeover in 2022. Ozan Tufan has been their best signing from there. However, others such as Dimitrios Pelkas and Dogukan Sinik didn’t work out.

Liam Rosenior could see Ömür as someone to add more depth in attacking areas as his side eye promotion to the Premier League. The Tigers’ bench has looked very threadbare over recent times and they could do with some more bodies through the door before the end of the transfer window.