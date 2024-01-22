Ipswich Town’s initial enquiry regarding Sheffield Wednesday’s Marvin Johnson was over a free transfer deal with add-ons, The Star has shared.

Ipswich Town were heavily linked with Sheffield Wednesday wideman Johnson over last week. Plenty of claims emerged after the rumours of their interest, with a fee of as much as £1m said to have been knocked back.

Johnson has been in fine form of late, holding onto a starting spot after breaking back into the Owls’ lineup. The 33-year-old has three goals and two assists to his name in 14 Championship outings, offering a dangerous presence as a left-back, wing-back or winger.

Now though, fresh details have emerged over Ipswich Town’s initial move for Johnson. The Star reports that the Tractor Boys’ initial enquiry was regarding a free transfer deal including incentive payments as add-ons.

A total sum is not mentioned, but it seems claims of a £1m offer are wide of the mark.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Eyed by Ipswich Town

It looks as though Johnson is definitely a player admired by Ipswich Town. It’s not the first time they’ve been keen on the former Middlesbrough and Oxford United man and he would be a great fit for Kieran McKenna’s side.

He would be ample cover and competition on the left for Leif Davis, offering a similar skillset in terms of their creative output. Johnson’s ability to play further up on the wing would make him a valuable, versatile asset for McKenna too.

However, at 33, it wouldn’t present the smartest business if he’s going to prove expensive. The proposed free transfer plus add-ons deal would work, but the seven-figure fee that has also been mentioned seems far too steep.

Ipswich Town will be hopeful of striking a deal but given Johnson’s return to the Sheffield Wednesday side, it might not prove to be the cheap deal it could’ve been previously.