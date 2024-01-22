Ipswich Town’s initial enquiry regarding Sheffield Wednesday’s Marvin Johnson was over a free transfer deal with add-ons, The Star has shared.
Ipswich Town were heavily linked with Sheffield Wednesday wideman Johnson over last week. Plenty of claims emerged after the rumours of their interest, with a fee of as much as £1m said to have been knocked back.
Johnson has been in fine form of late, holding onto a starting spot after breaking back into the Owls’ lineup. The 33-year-old has three goals and two assists to his name in 14 Championship outings, offering a dangerous presence as a left-back, wing-back or winger.
Now though, fresh details have emerged over Ipswich Town’s initial move for Johnson. The Star reports that the Tractor Boys’ initial enquiry was regarding a free transfer deal including incentive payments as add-ons.
A total sum is not mentioned, but it seems claims of a £1m offer are wide of the mark.
Eyed by Ipswich Town
It looks as though Johnson is definitely a player admired by Ipswich Town. It’s not the first time they’ve been keen on the former Middlesbrough and Oxford United man and he would be a great fit for Kieran McKenna’s side.
He would be ample cover and competition on the left for Leif Davis, offering a similar skillset in terms of their creative output. Johnson’s ability to play further up on the wing would make him a valuable, versatile asset for McKenna too.
However, at 33, it wouldn’t present the smartest business if he’s going to prove expensive. The proposed free transfer plus add-ons deal would work, but the seven-figure fee that has also been mentioned seems far too steep.
Ipswich Town will be hopeful of striking a deal but given Johnson’s return to the Sheffield Wednesday side, it might not prove to be the cheap deal it could’ve been previously.
Portsmouth close to winning race for PL midfielder also eyed by QPR, Sheffield Wednesday