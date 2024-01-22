Former Blackpool and Bradford City boss Gary Bowyer is keen on the Forest Green Rovers job, reports Alan Nixon.

Forest Green Rovers are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Troy Deeney as they look to preserve their Football League status.

Bowyer, 52, has been out of the dugout since cutting ties with Dundee at the end of last season after guiding them to promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

In this latest update regarding his situation by reporter Nixon on Patreon, he is interested in the vacancy at the New Lawn as he looks to get back into management.

Forest Green Rovers eye new boss

Bowyer’s first managerial role came at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship from 2013 to 2015 after he previously had two caretaker stints at Ewood Park.

The Mancunian won 34.7% of games in charge of the Lancashire outfit before his time there ended.

Blackpool appointed him in June 2016 and he spent two years at Bloomfield Road, guiding the Tangerines to promotion from the fourth tier in 2017.

Bowyer then worked at Bradford and Salford City but wasn’t able to get the pair into League One like he did with the Seasiders.

Nevertheless, he did well at Dundee in his most recent job and won the Scottish Championship title.

Forest Green would be a completely different task for Bowyer as they fight for their lives. They are 23rd in the table with only Sutton United below them.

The Gloucestershire club are six points from safety and have a game in-hand on Colchester United above them. They drew 1-1 away at Gillingham over the weekend with Hull City loan man Callum Jones scoring a late equaliser to earn a decent point on the road.