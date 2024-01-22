Southampton added Armstrong to their ranks in the summer of 2021, bringing him in from Championship side Blackburn Rovers. His success in the second-tier didn’t quite translate to Premier League level, but the 26-year-old is now one of the Saints’ most important players.

Armstrong has managed a thoroughly impressive 14 goals and 11 assists in 28 games this season. He’s been deployed as a winger, striker and attacking midfielder and has donned the captain’s armband for much of the season.

Club captain Jack Stephens had been a long-term absentee before returning in December. In his absence, Armstrong assumed the role as stand-in skipper, emphasising his importance to Russell Martin’s side. Now, he has offered an insight into his new leadership role.

Speaking to Sky Bet exclusively on behalf of The72, the Southampton star has said it’s been a nice show of faith from Martin, offering his help to the squad’s younger players as much as possible given his experience in the Championship.

“It was nice to see that the manager had faith in me, to give me the armband when Jack Stephens got injured,” Armstrong explained.

“It’s something I appreciated, I’m getting older now and its one of those things where I knew the league and tried to help the younger boys every day.”

Armstrong’s leadership role has been among the numerous changes at St. Mary’s this season. Following relegation, Southampton felt like a club in need of a hard reset, bringing in a new philosophy and ethos into the playing squad after a dismal drop from the Premier League.

Martin has done just that. His work in changing the atmospheres at MK Dons and Swansea City in prior roles had many tipping him for success, and he looks to have really transformed the mindset at the Saints.

Forward Armstrong has provided an insight into that, heaping praise on Martin since his arrival. He said:

“I’ll speak on behalf of all the lads, he’s [Martin] been a credit to himself and put his foot down on how he wants to play, and how he wants the team to look. We’ve gone through some tough spells at the start, but the lads are getting together now and really starting to show what we’re made of.

“The gaffer has come in and been top class and the staff have put their foot down and showed us how we want to play. Even around the building, he’s been the guy that you can go and speak to if you’ve got a problem and that’s helped everyone because we’re a young team and we’ve needed that manager who would look after everyone – he’s been spot on.”

Martin and Southampton are currently on a club-record run of 21 games without defeat. After a shaky start, they’ve risen right up the Championship table and at the time of writing, they sit 2nd.

Ipswich Town play their game in hand against league leaders Leicester City tonight, so the Saints will have a keen eye on that game. An Ipswich defeat would see them hold onto their place in the top two but would keep them 10 points behind the Foxes at the summit.