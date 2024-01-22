Derby County striker Dajaune Brown is closing in on a loan move to Gateshead in the National League, as per Derbyshire Live.

Derby County sit 3rd in the League One table and are just three points off the top spot. Unbeaten in their last three league outings, Paul Warne’s side are making inroads and are putting a lot of pressure onto their promotion-rivals in League One.

Brown, 18, has played in just two third tier games this season, but he has had a great year in the youth set-up.

The striker has made 12 appearances across the youth competitions this season, scoring nine goals and assisting a further three.

It seems the Rams want to test him for the remainder of the season and a new report states he is nearing a move on loan to the fifth tier of English football. Gateshead are the side who are set to seal the signing and they too are having a good year, currently pushing for a play-off spot in the National League this season.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

An exciting move

Brown is yet to receive consistent senior minutes in football and this opportunity is a brilliant one for him. The 18-year-old is evidently a talented prospect, and the sooner the Rams can get him settled in a senior environment, the sooner he can directly impact their first team.

The next few months will be a huge learning curve and the National League is known as one of the most physical in England. Brown will be able to prove his worth in the north east before returning to Pride Park in the summer where they can then assess whether he is ready to play a role for their senior side next season.

It will be interesting to keep an eye on Brown and his progress. As mentioned previously, Gateshead are just outside the play-offs and the addition of Brown could be what they need to get over the line this season.

Next up for Derby County is an away trip to Reading tomorrow evening, whilst Gateshead host Solihull Moors.