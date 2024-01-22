Ipswich Town are looking to strengthen where possible this month and over the past week, there have been further developments on the transfer front.

Ipswich Town are looking to maintain their promotion push and they’re hoping some more business in the transfer market will boost their top two hopes. They’ve added Jeremy Sarmiento and Lewis Travis to the ranks thus far, while three players have moved on.

One departure that was confirmed last week was that of striker Freddie Ladapo. The former Rotherham United talisman has struggled for game time this season and with a striker signing on the radar, he has joined League One side Charlton Athletic on loan until the end of the season.

After being released the week prior, Kyle Edwards also joined a new club last week. Recent loan side Oxford United have signed him on a deal until the end of the campaign too.

Elsewhere, centre-back Axel Tuanzebe was linked with an exit. Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 17.01.24, 13:50) claimed that the 26-year-old has his eyes on finding more regular minutes away from Portman Road. His situation has caught the eyes of other Championship clubs, including Cardiff City.

In terms of potential incomings, there have been developments too. Links with Sheffield Wednesday man Marvin Johnson emerged during the week and it was claimed shortly after that an offer of £1m had been knocked back by the Owls.

However, it has since been said that Ipswich Town’s initial enquiry was simply a free transfer including incentive-based add-ons.

Sam Gallagher is another player who has been regularly linked with the Tractor Boys this month. The club remain on his tail in case Blackburn Rovers choose to cash in and Alan Nixon reported on his Patreon that scouts watched him against Huddersfield Town are previously seeing a bid knocked back.

Nixon also said that Watford want around £4m for Mileta Rajovic, who they are willing to sell. Ipswich Town have been linked this month but Blackburn have him listed as a potential replacement for Gallagher.